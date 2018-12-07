Man found lying on Manhattan sidewalk dies: police

EAST VILLAGE — A man spotted lying on a Manhattan sidewalk overnight has died, police said Friday.

The man was lying on a sidewalk near Nine Street and Third Avenue at 2:24 a.m. and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

He was fully clothed and might have been homeless, police said.

There were no signs of trauma, and his cause of death is under investigation, according to police.

It remains unclear if the death is weather-related. Temperatures overnight dropped to the low 30s.