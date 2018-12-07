Man, 72, fatally struck by garbage truck in Newark hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK -- A 72-year-old man was fatally struck by a garbage truck that fled the scene in Newark Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. in the area of Lincoln Park and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Authorities say the truck and driver have been located and the driver is being questioned at this time.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at 1:38 p.m.

At this time no charges have been filed.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Department are investigating.