BAYSIDE, Queens — A man was killed after a fire broke out at a Queens home Thursday night.

Authorities were called to the blaze at 56-07 East Hampton Blvd. in Bayside.

Officers found 59-year-old Ismael Sylla unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma throughout the body at the one-story home, said police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was deemed under control by 10:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.