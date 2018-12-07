Looking to dodge Santacon? Jump onto this dessert crawl highlighting NYC’s best in sweets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — You could call it trick-or-treating for professionals.

It’s called the Sugartooth Tour - a one of a kind crawl that spotlights some of the sweetest shops in the Big Apple where guests hit the pavement and travel to the city’s best hidden bakeries and dessert parlors.

“We go to small dessert shops and restaurants, bakeries and we show neighborhoods through the food,” Dionna Eshleman, a tour guide for Sugartooth tours told PIX11. “You kind of see the neighborhood in a whole new light.”

On this crawl, the group first paid a visit to the celebrity hot spot Sugar Factory where it was all about the candy wall.

Participants get a little taste of everything on every stop made along the tour.

Each business is selected for not only their tasty offerings but unique back stories.

Tours run about $50 a person and last about two hours.

Considering the amount of sugar you’re taking in, all the walking comes in handy.

From Chelsea to Hell’s Kitchen and even under the bright lights of Broadway, Sugartooth Tours host a number of different dessert crawls all year round.

If you’re looking to dodge Santacon this weekend, the sweet life is just a click away.

Head over to their website to book a tour: http://sugartoothtours.com/tours/