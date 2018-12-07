How Monica’s making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Clarissa Alayeto, who lives at the Patterson Houses in the Bronx, says eight buildings didn’t have running water due to pump problems. Pump problems caused water interruptions impacted over four thousand people, according to the city’s own tracking system online.

“I turned on the sink in my 93-year-old grandmother's house, and there was no water. So I started rolling on my cellphone. People need to see this is how we are living in NYCHA,” Alayeto said.

Alayeto says families called the FDNY to open up a fire hydrant. The hydrant still flooded the street on East 143rd Street Monday afternoon. Water was restored, but anger was still flowing.

Lynne Patton the Regional Director of HUD told PIX11 two weeks ago she would be staying in NYCHA in January, and tweeted Sunday, she alerted HUD secretary Ben Carson and the us Attorneys office about the situation.

Bronx borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. Stood with families today demanding a permanent fix now.

“We are here because we are mad as hell. I feel like this is ground hogs day but this is not a joke,” said Diaz Jr.

A NYCHA told us this “Staff have been working on repairing the house pumps and are in the process of setting up temporary pumps now. This is yet another example of the problems we face given our aging infrastructure, but we must do better providing basic services despite these challenges.”

The water is now flowing.

= = =

Tanya Mellowes took a video of her five-year-old daughter brushing her teeth Wednesday morning and says she tweeted it for a reason.

“I’ve tried since July to get repairs. Everyday I can literally see my neighbors apartment through the holes. I need help,” said Mellowes. Mellowes says she wants the entire city to see how some children live in NYC public housing right now.

Mellowes lives at the Wycoff Gardens Houses in Brooklyn.

PIX11 was there Tuesday for water outages. NYCHA says the outages were planned for repairs but many residents say they were caught off guard.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11, workers have visited Mellowes home, repairs are being scheduled for her bathroom and living room next week.

= = =

Kisha Hobsgood lives at the Tapscott Street site in Brownsville.

The ceiling in her living room collapsed two weeks ago. She says no one came to fix it.

“We have small kids," Hobsgood said. "They wake up in the morning and the kids are smelling the mold. And who knows what they are breathing in."

The family tells PIX11 the city did finally reach out and offered to send a crew on Dec 24.

“That’s unacceptable,” Hobsgood said.

Hobsgood says within hours of PIX11’s visit, a team of workers came to fix the gaping hole in her ceiling.

If you have a story, send a selfie video to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.