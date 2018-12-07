‘Chess in Schools’ program transforms children’s lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Looking for a gift for a few children in your life?

Pick up a game of chess! It's a game that changes lives.

We’re headed inside P.S. 48 to see the impact it's having on our students here in New York.

Chess in Schools is a program taught in 48 New York Title One schools. Mr. Ron, their instructor sees the kids transform.

“Once we get them playing chess they become sophisticated.”

The non-profit program, Chess in Schools, kicked off 32 years ago and its instructors have taught over half a million New York city kids how to play chess and even compete in tournaments.

Chess, a game that can be played anywhere, teaches them problem solving, strategic thinking, sportsmanship and patience.