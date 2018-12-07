Celebs hit the red carpet for Z100’s Jingle Ball in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It was a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden for the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

Headlining the show were Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, G-Eazy, Dua Lipa, Khalid with special guest Normani, Alessia Cara, Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter.

Bronx rapper Cardi B did not walk the red carpet after being court earlier in the day. She was nominated for five Grammys and found out about being nominated as she was walking out of court.

We caught up with Sabrina Carpenter, Pauly D and Vinnie from the Jersey Shore, “Selfie Kid” and “Backpack Kid.”