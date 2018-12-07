Boy, 11, questioned in father’s death in the Bronx: police

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A man is dead following a dispute with his 11-year-old son at his Bronx apartment.

Police responded to a call of a family dispute inside an apartment along Heath Avenue in Fordham Manor shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, police found 51-year-old George Szkred, unconscious and unresponsive on a couch.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to police, the Szkred had stage four cancer.

An 11-year-old boy was taken to the precinct for questioning, said police.

He and his son got into an argument that led to the boy kicking his dad, said police.

At this time, the son will not be charged, said authorities.