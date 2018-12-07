Brooklyn senior housing complex residents say they haven’t had heat, hot water for 10 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — The holidays are right around the corner, but there is nothing warm and fuzzy inside one senior housing complex in Brooklyn.

"It’ not funny, but you know I have to laugh to keep from crying,” said Joe Lo Guidice.

Joe Lo Guidice, 71, isn't shy when it comes to sharing the consequences of his building at 864 Gates Ave., which has not had hot water for 10 days and counting.

PIX11 let both of Joe's faucets run and run with no luck — the same day he said city Housing inspectors made not one, but two visits to the building.

Lo Guidice said conditions and the quality of life at the building have gone south, just like the temperature, since the building's owner Bridge Street AWME Church, hired Shinda Management as property manager.

Shinda's answering service told PIX11 no one was in the office.