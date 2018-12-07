After 30 years on the job, NYPD transit employee retires at age 89

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — After 30 years as a police administrative aid for NYPD’s Transit District 12, Onidii Noiis is retiring at the age of 89.

Noiis started with the NYPD in 1988 after a few years with the FDNY. She’s made an impression on her coworkers ever since.

“She has a wonderful sense of humor,” Thea Johannsen said. “She always gets her nails done pretty colors. Her hairs always done.”

Darlene Dowie is amazed by her work ethic. “She was in the hospital until five o’clock in the morning and she came in to do her tour.”

Lt. John McKee says even the pole who walk through the door appreciate her attitude. “The public that comes in here and has to deal with her to make any kind of reports, she treats them like it’s one of her own kids.”

So what will this former nurse, mother of three, grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 13 miss most about the job? “Everything, everything,” she says. “It’s been a pleasure and an honor working with them. They are such wonderful, wonderful people.”