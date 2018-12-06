Pedestrian struck by vehicle in the Bronx: FDNY

MELROSE, the Bronx — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Bronx Thursday morning.

Authorities received a call at about 11:38 a.m. about the incident along East 153rd Street and Melrose Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

According to emergency officials, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is not likely to die.

The pedestrian’s age and the extent of their injuries was not immediately made available.

