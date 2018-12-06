NYPD to hold hearing for officer involved in Eric Garner case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — The police officer that put Eric Garner in a department-banned chokehold will appear for a hearing with the NYPD Thursday.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo has been on desk duty since the incident, and the administrative hearing will focus on whether new information has been discovered.

Garner's case has been in legal limbo since his July 17, 2014, death. The 43-year-old died after Pantaleo attempted to arrest Garner for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes in Staten Island.

Pantaleo was seen on video tackling Garner from behind, wrapping his arm around Garner’s neck as the man complained he couldn’t breathe.

His death became emblematic of long-standing tensions between police and minority communities.

Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, has tirelessly pushed for a resolution, surrounded by family and advocates.

Protests have continued in the city over the lack of any hearing on the incident.

A Staten Island grand jury declined to indict in Garner's death.