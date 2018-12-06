NYPD gives ‘all clear’ after investigating bomb threat at Time Warner building housing CNN in Manhattan

MANHATTAN – CNN was evacuated Thursday night while the NYPD investigated a bomb threat, CNN’s Brian Stelter said.

The NYPD finished clearing the building just before midnight.

“The NYPD has now given us the all clear, and employees have been permitted to return to the building,”CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker said in an internal memo to staff. “The building is secure and safe for everyone to return in the morning.”

The threat came when a caller indicated there were five devices in the building, according to a law enforcement source.

CNN said several fire alarm bells signaling an evacuation rang inside its newsroom shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The NYPD tweeted, “Around 10:35pm, a bomb threat was called into the Time Warner Center & the building was evacuated. The threat has not been substantiated at this time; we’re on scene performing a comprehensive sweep-and-search of the facility. We’ll share more info as it becomes available.”

Around 10:35pm, a bomb threat was called into the Time Warner Center & the building was evacuated. The threat has not been substantiated at this time; we’re on scene performing a comprehensive sweep-and-search of the facility. We’ll share more info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/VtLL2zmilJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 7, 2018

The building was evacuated during Don Lemon’s live show.

CNN aired taped programming because of the evacuation, CNN said.

In October, the building was partially evacuated after a suspicious package containing a crude pipe bomb was delivered to the company.

That package was among more than a dozen improvised explosive devices sent to prominent Democratic politicians and donors around the country in October. None of the devices detonated, and no one was injured.

Suspect Cesar Sayoc, 56, was charged with five federal crimes and is currently in custody waiting for trail. If convicted, he could receive up to 48 years in prison.