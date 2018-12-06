New York state lawmakers to get first pay raise in 20 years

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York lawmakers are poised to get their first pay raise in twenty years.

A state compensation committee voted Thursday to increase legislative pay from $79,500 annually to $130,000. The increase would be phased in over three years, beginning with a bump to $110,000 on January 1.

With the increase, New York legislators will be the nation’s highest paid state lawmakers.

Many lawmakers say their compensation hasn’t kept up and doesn’t reflect work they do outside of the six-month legislative session. But pay raises are a politically touchy subject, so the committee was created to render a decision.

Committee members also voted to cap how much lawmakers can earn from outside jobs, often seen as a potential conduit for bribes.

The increase will take effect automatically unless blocked by lawmakers.