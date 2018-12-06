Mayor Bill de Blasio talks with HUD Secretary Ben Carson about NYCHA

Could there finally be a federal take over of the troubled agency?

Mayor Bill de Blasio met with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson Thursday morning at HUD headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The meeting lasted approximately 65 minutes.

“The discussion focused largely on how the City and HUD can work together to improve the quality of life for the 400,000 New Yorkers who call NYCHA home,” Olivia Lapeyrolerie, City Hall spokesperson said. “Mayor de Blasio expressed his commitment to preserving public housing in New York City for generations to come. Secretary Carson said that HUD would work closely with the City and the Housing Authority to ensure residents’ health and safety. The Mayor and Secretary agreed to continue their dialogue in the coming days.”

A federal judge rejected the Mayor’s deal to fix NYCHA last month, telling the City to go back and brainstorm with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Feds to come up with a better plan.

From children exposed to lead, apartments covered in mold, broken elevators, no heat or hot water, and rodents, the crisis of NYC public housing has plagued the city for years now.

The Mayor admitted mistakes were made after a scathing report by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Mayor de Blasio was forced to come up with a $2.2 billion deal to fix NYCHA.

In October, a federal judge rejected the plan. PIX11 news have told the stories of the people of public housing for months now. On Dec. 14, all sides will come back and meet in front of a federal judge to present their new plan of action to fix NYCHA.