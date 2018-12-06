Masked man shot by cops in the Bronx is charged with attempted murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A drug robbery suspected wounded in a gun battle with a New York City police officer has been charged with attempted murder.

Edwin Castillo-Concepcion was charged Thursday, a day after he was wounded in the neck while fleeing police in the city's University Heights section.

Court records didn't list a lawyer for him.

Police say the 37-year-old Castillo-Concepcion fired twice at Officer Juan Gomez as he fled on foot after robbing two men of drugs in the lobby of an apartment building.

Gomez returned fire 27 times, wounding Castillo-Concepcion and two bystanders.

A 46-year-old woman was hit in the abdomen and a 12-year-old girl was hit with bullet fragments. Both remained in stable condition.

Police said neither Gomez nor his partner activated body cameras. The NYPD said it deployed a drone for the first time to document the crime scene.