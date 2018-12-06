Man, 23, shot in the Bronx for his sneakers, phone: police sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — A 23-year-old man was shot in the Bronx Thursday night by a group who took his sneakers and phone, police sources said.

The man was shot on Bryant Avenue at Lambert Houses near the Bronx zoo shortly before 7 p.m., officials said. He ran into a nearby bodega for help after he was shot. Clerks at the store let him use a phone to call police.

Police are looking for two men and a woman, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said. He's expected to be OK.

