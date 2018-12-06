Loaded gun found in 14-year-old student’s backpack at Brooklyn school: sources

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A loaded gun was found in a 14-year-old student’s backpack at a school in Brooklyn on Thursday, according to sources.

Police confirm a gun was found on a student at I.S. 271 on Herkimer Street on Thursday.

The gun was loaded and found in a 14-year-old’s backpack, a high-ranking school safety source tells PIX11.

The weapon was found after another student told the principal about the weapon, and school safety officials were called around 1:40 p.m., the source said.

Multiple campuses are located at the Herkimer Street location, Google Maps shows.

Additional information was not immediately available.