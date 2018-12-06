Brooklyn couple says their living room ceiling collapsed 2 weeks ago and no one came to fix it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A couple's living room ceiling in their New York City Housing Authority apartment collapsed two weeks ago, but no one has come to fix it, the couple said.

Kisha Hobgood said the city had reached out and offered to send a repair crew on Christmas Eve.

“That’s unacceptable,” she said. “We have small kids. They wake up in the morning and the kids are smelling the mold. And who knows what they are breathing in."

Within hours of PIX11’s visit, a team of workers came to fix the gaping hole in the ceiling. A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 that staff was onsite to remove saturated insulation and make temporary repairs ahead of permanent work. A spokesperson also said that emergency staff responded to the ceiling collapse at the apartment at 1 a.m. on Nov. 26 and determined repairs could not immediately be made due to heavy saturation.

