NEW YORK — “Ben is Back” focuses on a suburban family dealing with opioid addiction and a mother’s undying love for her son.

Oji chats with Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges and writer/director Peter Hedges about the film, how it tackles the family dynamic and tackling addiction.

We also find out why Lucas made an exception in this film to work with his dad.

Watch "Ben is Back" in theaters on Dec. 7.