1 dead after car veers off roadway on Long Island

WOODBURY, N.Y. — One man is dead and another was injured after a car veered off the roadway on Long Island Wednesday evening.

Police said Kenneth Glover, 29, was driving a 2003 Ford Escape south on Route 135 near exit 13 when the vehicle veered off the roadway and rolled over several times, said police.

Glover was ejected from the car, said police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, 29, sustained non-life threatening injuries, said police.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.