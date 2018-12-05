Video shows 5-year-old Brooklyn girl brushing her teeth in NYCHA bathroom in desperate need of repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — Tanya Mellowes took a video of her 5-year-old daughter brushing her teeth Wednesday morning and posted it on Twitter. Mellowes says she tweeted it for a reason.

“I’ve tried since July to get repairs. Every day I can literally see my neighbor's apartment through the holes. I need help,” said Mellowes.

Mellowes says she wants the entire city to see how some children live in New York City public housing apartments right now. She lives at the Wyckoff Gardens Houses in Brooklyn.

PIX11 was there Tuesday for water outages. NYCHA says the outages were planned for repairs, but many residents say they were caught off guard.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 that workers have visited the Mellowes home Repairs are being scheduled for her bathroom and living room. PIX11 will be back to check on progress.

