Union workers rally outside Spectrum Headquarters

NEW YORK -- As the strike by Spectrum workers enters its second year, well over 1,000 union employees rallied in support of the IBEW Local 3 workers.

"How dare you abuse hardworking men and women that built that company," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The rally took place outside the corporate offices for Spectrum on 23rd Street.

Union workers claim the company has asked them to give up union benefits in favor of company health and retirement plans.

"What they try to do is take away what we already have," said Troy Walcott, IBEW Local 3 Shop Steward.

The company sent out this statement:

"Charter has been negotiating in good faith with Local 3 for over 20 months, and we are incredibly disappointed that despite our best efforts and numerous offers, the union continues to block an agreement. Charter has offered significant concessions to end the strike including addressing the union's two biggest concerns, bringing many strikers back and making payments into the union's benefits plan. Nevertheless, we remain committed to investing in our first-class workforce and delivering superior products and service to our customers."