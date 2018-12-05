Trial begins for teen accused of dragging NYPD officer with stolen car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jurors heard opening statements Wednesday in the attempted 2nd degree murder trial of teen accused of dragging an NYPD officer down a Brooklyn street in a stolen car.

Justin Murrell allegedly dragged NYPD Detective Dalsh Veve in June of 2017. Detective Veve was responding to a report of gunshots near Tilden Avenue and East 53rd Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn at the time.

Veve was able to fire off two shots before he fell from the vehicle, police said. That night, Murrell, 15, walked into a local Brooklyn hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

Veve was critically injured and spent months in a rehabilitation facility recovering.

Prosecutors told the jury Murrell was joyriding without a driver’s license when Detective Veve attempted to stop him. They claim Murrell took off, Veve held on to his window and was dragged for three blocks.

Defense attorneys maintained Murrell never intended to seriously injure Detective Veve.

Trial testimony will continue Thursday.