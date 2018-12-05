Top Lyft destinations of 2018 for New Yorkers

Ever wonder where New Yorkers are catching rides to?

With thousands fleeing the subway for ride-hailing apps, Lyft is highlighting the most popular destinations across the city. From the best neighborhood bars to popular fitness studios, the fourth annual Lyftie Awards recognizes the hottest spots across the Big Apple.

Lyft released its full list this week across 45 markets. For New Jersey, the state’s top brunch spot is The Cheesecake Factory and the most visited late-night neighborhood is Atlantic City.

Here’s the list of 2018 Lyftie Awards for NYC:

Most Visited Bar: Elsewhere – This live music venue, nightclub, and art space is located in Bushwick with a spectacular rooftop view.

Most Popular Concert Venue: Forest Hills Stadium – This Queens gem is a stadium that hosted iconic performances from The Beatles, Diana Ross and Jimi Hendrix.

Most Visited Restaurant for Brunch: Smorgasburg – Over 30,000 people visit this spot in Brooklyn each weekend to support dozens of local vendors and take in the beautiful views.

Most Visited Late Night Restaurant: Freehold – This Williamsburg, Brooklyn hot-spot is a hybrid space, venue and bar.

Most Visited Fitness Studio/Gym: Planet Fitness

Only In New York:The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Most Visited Late Night Neighborhood: Bushwick

New users can use the code LYFTIES18 for $5 off of the first 2 rides to one of the winning destinations or anywhere across New York City.