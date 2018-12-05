The real deal on The RealReal consignment shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Julie Wainwright, the CEO and founder of The RealReal, the woman behind the wildly successful luxury consignment shop The RealReal.

Julie launched her company in 2011 after a shopping trip with a friend who bought some high-end consignment items, and ensures that it's real.

She started out with women's fashion brands like Gucci and Prada, then started selling jewelry and watches.

The RealReal just received in its 10 millionth item. After years of being exclusively online, Julie opened two stores — one in New York, and the other in Los Angeles.

The RealReal now employs 1,800 people with a few hundred who verify all items. Julie’s goal is to hit 5 billion dollars in five years.