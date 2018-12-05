Police shoot man in Bronx after he shot a woman; at least 1 in ‘very serious’ condition

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police shot a man in the Bronx after he shot a woman on Wednesday night, police said.

A shooting victim is in “very serious condition” after the shooting, an FDNY spokesman said. That person was rushed to a local hospital. It’s not yet clear if that person is the man or the woman.

Calls for a person shot at 2280 Loring Place came in just after 6 p.m., officials said.

The armed suspect was leaving the scene when police arrived and was shot by officers and taken into custody, police said.

“Due to an ongoing Police investigation avoid the area of West Fordham Road, Loring Place to Sedgwick Avenue,” NYPD Bronx tweeted.

No identifying information was immediately available.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

It’s not yet clear why the man shot by police had shot the female victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.