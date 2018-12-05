PATH train weekend closure at WTC will last two years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATH Train riders will have to find a detour to the World Trade Center station on the weekend for the next two years.

The station will close at 12:01 a.m. on Saturdays, starting January 5, 2019, and will reopen the following Monday at 5 a.m. after each weekend of work. It will be closed through December 2020 except for holiday weekends, to replace equipment and rebuild tunnels severely damaged during Superstorm Sandy.

Free transfers for ferry service to and from Brookfield Place Ferry Terminal will be available for affected customers at the nearby Harborside Ferry Landing in Jersey City each Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Service on the Journal Square-33rd Street line via Hoboken will follow a regular weekend schedule, with additional service provided during the overnight hours when the ferry is not in operation.

Information is available at www.panynj.gov/StayOnTrack and on the RidePATH app.

“The important work we’ve scheduled over the next two years not only provides needed repairs to our current system, but will better protect PATH facilities from the impact of future storms and ultimately keep our millions of customers moving,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole.

“Superstorm Sandy devastated this region, causing unprecedented damage to the PATH rail system,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “PATH is a critical lifeline between New York and New Jersey and this investment is critical to keeping it operating safely and efficiently.”

Superstorm Sandy caused massive flooding that decimated vital PATH signal and switch systems in 2012. PATH began the first phases of work with weekend closures and service adjustments in 2014. The Port Authority moved ahead with the project after a discussion in 2016.

The upcoming weekend repairs were deferred for installation of Positive Train Control. That project wrapped up in October.

“We understand the loss of the WTC PATH station on weekends will cause hardship and inconvenience for many of our customers, but these repairs are vitally important to our continuing effort to overcome the worst storm we’ve experienced here in our lifetimes,” said PATH General Manager/Director Michael Marino.