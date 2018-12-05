Man attempts to rob MTA employees in Queens subway station: police

JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens — Authorities are searching for the man who attempted rob MTA employees at a Queens train station.

It happened on Dec. 1 at about 6:45 p.m. inside the Midland Parkway and Hillside Avenue subway station in Jamaica Estates.

Police said a booth clerk opened the door for another MTA employee when an unidentified man approached them from behind.

He pushed the two employees inside the booth as he tried to pull the door open to gain access, according to police.

The MTA workers were able to slam the door shut when the man displayed a black firearm and threatened them, said police.

The victims refused to open the door, and the man fled the scene.

No property was taken, and there were no injuries reported.

The alleged suspect is described to be 40 to 50 years old, about 5-feet 10-inches with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a blue parka, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).