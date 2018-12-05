For skaters, she’s Wollman Rink’ guardian angel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An iconic New York spot turns into a career of a lifetime for one woman who went there to heal after a tragic family loss.

Locals and tourists have flocked to Wollman Rink in Central Park since it opened back in 1949. And over the last few decades there's been one constant.

Susan Fellman who has worked her for 25 years.

Susan and her family hit the ice to try and bring some light to a dark period in their life after Susan’s Father passed away.

Susan, who is a nurse, fell in love with the place and starting to skate here on a regular basis.

“One day someone fell and got hurt and I assisted with the injury.”

And that's when her passion turned into a new career. She approached management about possibly helping out on the ice-- she was hired on the spot.

After 25 years on the ice, Susan is not slowing down, she says she’s not leaving her job until they throw her out.