Residents displaced after fire rips through NJ apartment complex

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A fire ripped through a New Jersey apartment complex late Tuesday.
Authorities received a call of the blaze at the Hillside Apartments on Sunnyview Oval in Woodbridge Township.
Metuchen Fire Department posted video on Facebook, showing flames engulfing the apartments and smoke filling the sky.
About 20 families were displaced by the fire, the Red Cross of New Jersey tweeted.
Volunteers are working to provide emergency assistance for the residents.
No injuries were reported.
AIR11 was over the scene of the blaze, where the roof is seen collapsed at a portion of the apartment complex.