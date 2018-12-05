Fire breaks out at building near Trump Tower in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a building near Trump Tower in Manhattan Wednesday, according to FDNY.

The fire happened at 745 Fifth Ave., across the street from President Donald Trump’s Manhattan high-rise, FDNY officials said.

FDNY confirmed around 12:45 p.m. that they had responded.

Additional information about the fire was not immediately available.

