Cardi B shares first photo of her daughter, Kulture Kiari

Not even 24 hours after announcing her split from husband and fellow rapper Offset, Cardi B shared the first photo of their baby girl, Kulture Kiari.

In the photo posted to Cardi B’s Instagram account, four-month-old Kulture sits in her car seat wearing a pink headband with a white bow and a striped bib with her name on it. Cardi B, whose birth name is Belcalis Almánzar, simply captioned the photo “My Heart.”

The internet was all for this adorable photo, and the post has gained over 5 million likes in the past three hours.

Born on July 10, Kulture Kiari Cephus is the 26-year-old rapper’s first child. Late Tuesday, Cardi B announced via Instagram that she was no longer in a relationship with Kulture’s father, Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

In a video she posted, Cardi B speaks out about their decision to break up. “And it’s nobody’s fault. It’s just like I guess we grew out of love,” she said. “But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce. And I’m going to always have a lot of love for him, because he is my daughter’s father, and, yeah.”