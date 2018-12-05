Burglars attack man with baseball bat during Queens home invasion, police say

NEW YORK — Police are looking for the man and woman who allegedly attacked a man with a baseball bat during a home invasion in Queens.

On Nov. 20, the duo entered a residence in the vicinity of Liberty and 103rd avenues in Ozone Park at about 6:30 p.m. and waited for the 50-year-old homeowner to return, said police.

When the man entered his home, the alleged burglars approached him and hit him in the head with a baseball bat until he lost consciousness, said police.

They fled with $3,000 in cash and two credit cards, said police.

Twenty minutes later, at least one of the two individuals entered the Glass Zone store on Atlantic Avenue, but fled with nothing.

Later that night, police said the man and woman attempted to use the victim’s credit card at the Valley Stream Walmart.

Police have identified the woman involved as 26-year-old Amanda Rodriguez.

The man also wanted in connection to the incidents is described to have a beard with a medium build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).