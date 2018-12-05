80 workers sickened by bear repellant at NJ Amazon warehouse: reports

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. —About 80 workers at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey are being treated after they were sickened by fumes Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Amazon warehouse on New Canton Way in Robbinsville shortly before 9 a.m. after reports of “fumes” causing employees to complain of illness, authorities said.

Robbinsville Fire Dept on scene at Amazon Warehouse on New Canton Way investigating “fumes” that have several employees complaining of illness. Fire Dept is attempting to isolate the source. EMTs are triaging multiple patients. 7 ambulances and a medic currently assigned — Robbinsville Fire (@IAFFLocal3786) December 5, 2018

About 80 workers are being treated for difficulty breathing and burning in the throat after bear repellant fell off a shelf and accidentally went off, NJ.com reported.

The incident was confined to the third floor of the warehouse’s south end. The building was not fully evacuated, NJ.com reported.