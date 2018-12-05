11-year-old girl stalked by man in Brooklyn: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the man who allegedly followed an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

As the girl walked home from school, down South Ninth Street in Williamsburg, she was followed by a man for about five blocks, said police.

When the girl realized she was being followed, she ran into her apartment building in the vicinity of Kent Avenue in an attempt to evade him, said cops.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.