You can buy used rides from Bowcraft Amusement Park. Here’s how.

Can’t find a perfect gift for the person in your life that has everything this holiday season? How about a carousel or a roller coaster?

The Bowcraft Amusement Park in Scotch Plains, N.J. is being demolished. A developer has plans to build a new apartment and townhouse complex on the fairgrounds, but many of the popular attractions have been preserved and could be yours for a hefty price.

Nearly two dozen rides are for sale on the Rides4U equipment website. Among the ones in the package? The Bowcraft Amusement Park carousel, which is listed for $50,000. For $95,000, you can either buy the Zamperla Family Swing or Zamperla Galleon.

Rides4U is also selling games, such as the 10 Player Top Glow, which has a price tag of $25,000. There’s also the prized Rising Water, which is listed at $10,000.

If your budget is below a five-figure price point, you can buy the Hampton Motorcycle or the Chance Helicopter. Both are listed for $5,000.

But if the sky is the limit, and you want to buy the park’s crown jewels, go for the Musik Express for $444,000.

And finally for the most adventurous riders out there, you can also purchase the Zierer Roller Coaster for $499,000.