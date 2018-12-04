Trump official in charge of NYC public housing compares NYCHA conditions to those in countries migrants have fled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Provocative, and unconventional declarations are nothing new in the Trump Administration; the latest comes from Lynne Patton, the New York-New Jersey regional head for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, essentially trolling the New York City Housing Authority on Twitter.

"Dear Migrant Caravan: We know the majority of you seek asylum for a better life in America & are fleeing oppressed conditions of abject poverty w/o heat & running water," she tweeted. "Well, with all due respect, don’t come to NYC because @NYCHA residents don’t have it here either! #NoMore"

Dear Migrant Caravan: We know the majority of you seek asylum for a better life in America & are fleeing oppressed conditions of abject poverty w/o heat & running water. Well, with all due respect, don’t come to NYC because @NYCHA residents don’t have it here either! 😤 #NoMore https://t.co/HuGJ1DF1ar — Lynne Patton (HUD) (@LynnePattonHUD) December 4, 2018

All of this back and forth stems from an initial tweet from Charlene Nimmons, a resident at the Wyckoff Gardens Houses in Brooklyn, sharing that the complex was without running water.

It did not take long for Patton’s tweet to draw sharp reaction online from both sides – including a barbed reply from New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

"With all due respect the Trump admin wanted to cut almost $9 BILLION from HUD but @TheDemocrats fought back & stopped it," he tweeted. "That said, if you're serious about helping & this isn't just a publicity stunt, I look forward to working with you to make things better for NYCHA residents."