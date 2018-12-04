‘Surviving R. Kelly’ screening in Manhattan forced to evacuate after threat

MANHATTAN — A Tuesday night screening of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a docuseries investigation into the controversial singer, was evacuated in Manhattan, according to attendees.

Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, was among those evacuated.

“So…Y’ALL ARE NOT GOING TO BELIEVE THIS! Tonight was a private screening of the @lifetimetv documentary #survivingRkelly where his survivors, parents of survivors, and folks featured in the doc were gathered and a BOMB THREAT was called in and the event shut down,” she tweeted.

The screening was at the NeueHouse Madison Square.

Grammy-winning singer R. Kelly has been dogged for decades by allegations of sexual abuse.

“To my knowledge, everyone is physically safe,” attendee April Reign tweeted. “The screening was abruptly ended & will be rescheduled, perhaps. There were survivors of R Kelly in the room, who I’m sure were emotionally affected more than the rest of us.”

The series premieres on Jan. 3.

The NYPD is looking into the threat, a spokesperson said.