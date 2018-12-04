Some storefront signs spark rumors and violations around NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Small business owners are talking about a sign of the times.

The number of complaints to the Department of Buildings has increased recently.

Signs on storefronts have to meet certain size and lighting guidelines.

Some owners are wondering if they're being targeted to drum up business for sign companies.

NYC Councilmember Justin Brannan (D-Bay Ridge) says his office received a number of calls expressing concern about potential violations for illegal signs.

The fines can be thousands of dollars.

Brannan and NYC Councilmember Rafael Espinal (D-Bushwick) will be holding a rally with some business owners and trade organizations on Wednesday at City Hall.

The lawmakers are also reviewing a possible moratorium on fines for signs provided that they are safely installed.

Rules governing the structures and storefronts may also be reviewed.

Along 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge, some business owners have removed their signs just to be safe.