‘Planned’ water outages in 3 Brooklyn buildings catch families off guard

BROOKLYN -- Valerie Bell is the Tenant Association president of the Wycoff Garden Houses in Brooklyn and she says she was caught off guard by what the city called a planned outage for repair Monday night.

“I’ve been on the phone with NYCHA last night," Bell said. "I called them four o’clock this morning. I emailed them. No one called me back til today,."

PIX11 news did see a notice in the lobby, warning residents of the outage, but some families say they didn’t know and it doesn’t make it any easier.

“It went out and it didn’t come back on," Mary Williams said. "Last night and all of this morning. I have to buy jugs of water."

A NYCHA spokesperson tells us, "Work is underway to repair the house pumps now and we hope to have service restored this afternoon. This is yet another example of the problems we face given our aging infrastructure, but we must do better providing basic services despite these challenges. We appreciate the partnership of our resident leaders in flagging their residents' issues and working with us as we make improvements to their developments."

NYCHA and tenants both confirm the water was on, in all three buildings, on all floors by Tuesday afternoon.

Meantime, the NY and NJ regional director of HUD, Lynn Patton, tweeted this about the water problems at Wycoff.

Speaker Corey Johnson was quick to react tweeting it was the Trump administration who wanted to cut $8 billion from HUD.