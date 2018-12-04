Person fatally shot in the neck in Brooklyn, another hit in the hip: police sources

BROOKLYN — A person was fatally shot in the neck in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The victim, 21, was hit at Marcus Garvey Blvd and Pulaski Street, sources said. A 22-year-old victim also at the scene was shot in the hip.

No identifying information has been released. It is not clear if the victims are men or women.

Police have not released any information on the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

