NJ substitute teacher who told 1st graders that Santa isn’t real won’t return to school

NEW JERSEY — A Grinch of a substitute teacher is in trouble after she told students that Santa wasn’t real.

She will not be returning to the school, NJ.com reported.

Santa isn’t the only one she debunked. She also told members of the first grade class that the Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy, Elf on a Shelf and leprechauns are fake.

Cedar Hill School Principal Michael Raj sent a letter to parents following the incident Thursday at the school in Montville. Raj noted that as a parent himself, he understands the “sensitive nature” of the topic.

Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar said in a statement that she was “troubled and disheartened by this incident.” Rovtar explained that “childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions” is special to her.

Raj says he has spoken with the teacher about her “poor judgment.” Administrators haven’t released the teacher’s name.

“A grown woman tried to crush our six-year-old‘s spirit, along with the spirits of the other 22 kids in CH’s 1st Grade class,” one parent wrote on Facebook. “Many of us parents have been doing damage control since the kids get home from school today, but coming from an adult this is definitely the kind of seed that was planted deep inside of their skeptical, perceptive and inquisitive minds.”