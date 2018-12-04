Mets acquire current Mariners player Robinson Cano

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have acquired current Seattle Mariners player Robinson Cano, the organization tweeted Monday.

Cano, 36, is halfway through a $240 million, 10-year contract. With the cash from Seattle, the Mets will be responsible for $100 million of the $120 million owed to Cano.

Cano served an 80-game suspension this year following a positive test for Furosemide, a diuretic that can be used to mask performance-enhancing drugs. Cano claimed the Furosemide was given to him by a licensed doctor in the Dominican Republic. The suspension was announced May 15, two days after Cano’s right hand was broken when he was hit by a pitch thrown by Detroit’s Blaine Hardy.

Cano returned to the Mariners on Aug. 14 and finished with a .303 batting average, 10 homers and 50 RBIs in 80 games. He waived his no-trade clause to return to New York.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen was co-head of CAA Baseball before joining the Mets in October and negotiated Cano’s contract with Seattle in December 2013. Cano has a .304 career batting average with 311 homers and 1,233 RBIs, including four 100-RBI seasons. He has a career .848 OPS, including an .845 mark last season.