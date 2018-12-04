Long Island woman, 81, scammed of $45,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Long Island — Police are looking for a man who allegedly scammed a 81-year-old woman of $45,000 on Long Island.

Police say the unknown man called the Oceanside resident on Monday, saying that her son was arrested for being involved in an auto accident that caused injuries and needed $7,500 to be bailed out. The victim then had the man come to her house to get the cash.

The man then contacted the woman again and said the bail was raised an additional $7,500, saying a pregnant woman was injured in the crash and lost her unborn child. The man went to the victim's house again to collect payment.

The man then contacted the victim a third time, saying she needed to pay an additional $30,000 to cover medical costs and if she paid in cash, the money would expunge her son's criminal record. The man, again, came to the victim's house and collected the cash, and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The man was last seen driving a dark-colored four-door Honda.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.