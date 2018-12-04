Fire breaks out at Queens elementary school

LAURELTON, Queens — A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a Queens elementary school, the FDNY said.

The fire was called in around 5:10 a.m. at the PS1-32 School, located on 218th Street in the Laurelton section of Queens.

The only person inside the school at the time of the fire was a custodian. The fire was limited to construction materials on the roof, officials said.

Building management and fire officials were on scene checking if there was any water damage.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials said the education officials were assessing the damage inside and checking for air quality to determine if the school will be open.

“There’s no structural damage to the building,” an FDNY deputy said. “The fire was to the exterior. The fire was controlled by about 75 firefighters within 25 minutes.”