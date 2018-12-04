Fare evaders to blame for budget crisis, MTA chief says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The City Council is set to hammer the MTA on how to address costs without impacting commuters.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tells the New York Times it expects to lose $215 million this year from fare evaders, of which here are about 208,000 every day.

As a result, the MTA says several things will be cut: subway cars will be cleaned once, instead of twice per trip; there will be no new Select Bus Service routes until 2021; NYPD overtime will be eliminated; there will be cuts to administration and hiring and there will be fewer track inspections.