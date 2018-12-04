Designated driver dies after impaired man crashes into car in NJ

EWING, N.J. — A 20-year-old college student who was the designated driver for his friends’ night out has died, two days after an impaired driver crashed into his car in New Jersey.

Monmouth County officials say Michael Sot, a sophomore math major at The College of New Jersey, died Tuesday.

Sot was acting as a designated driver for his friends when the impaired driver crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the vehicle.

Mercer County officials say 22-year-old David Lamar has been charged with vehicular homicide, in addition to the original charge of seven counts of second-degree assault by auto in connection with the 2 a.m. collision Sunday in Ewing, near campus.

College officials say four students were injured: Danielle DeFlores, Matthew DeGenova, Anthony Galante and Ryan Moore. Two others injured in the crash have not been identified.