Amber Alert canceled after 14-year-old Rochester girl if ‘recovered safely’

NEW YORK — An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday after being issued for a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from upstate New York over the weekend and possibly being taken to New York City.

The New York State Police tweeted Tuesday that that Joanna Coates, 14, was “recovered safely.”

Coats was allegedly last seen with 41-year-old Robert Gonzalez around 7 p.m. on LaSalle Street in Rochester on Saturday.

At the time, they were driving southeast, possibly headed for NYC, according to the alert.

The child was taken under the circumstances that led police to believe that she was in imminent danger of serious harm or even death, the alert stated.

The girl’s mother, Linda Hollaert, told WHEC-TV that Gonzalez is a neighbor who started befriending her daughter last summer and tried to hang out with the teen.

The Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday. Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Rochester City Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.