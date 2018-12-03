‘The Cher Show’ brings singer’s iconic songs to Broadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- They were singing “If I could turn back time” all down the Great White Way Monday night.

The much-anticipated “The Cher Show” opened Monday at the Neil Simon theater.

A bevy of celebrities were on hand for the musical’s debut.

The icon herself walked the red carpet and PIX11 News got to talk to her.

Singer, actress, entertainer and all-around legend. Cher’s life story is worthy of a entire Broadway show.

“It was just fabulous, everybody was just amazing it was just amazing,” Cher said.

They’re calling this a “jukebox musical.” Consider this the soundtrack of her life. The musical tells the story of Cher’s life through her music.

The Grammy and Academy-Award winning actress is now 72-years-old and has been heavily involved in the production of the show and spending time again here in New York City.

“I’ve lived here three different times,” said Cher. “When you’re in New York and you step out of your doorway you’re in it and I like that feeling you are in the mix, it’s the excitement.”

Three different actresses take on the role of Cher in the musical covering different times in her life. She admitted she gets emotional watching the actors play out the poignant moments of her life.

“When I see them, sometimes I’m in tears,” said Cher.

The musical takes us through her early days and career. Including her marriage and double act with first husband, Sonny Bono.

It also puts on stage her well-known collaboration with fashion designer Bob Mackie. The man known for dressing her in some of her most unique looks, including the 1986 Academy Awards. Cher wore all black, including a bejeweled loincloth, knee-high boots, a chainlink top and of course that huge feathered headdress.

Mackie was a part of the show’s planning and he received thunderous applause as he walked on stage tonight.

“When I first started doing her clothes I’d get calls from other actresses ‘can I have one of those’ I’d never let them because they wouldn’t look the same,” said Mackie. She’s very special you see her tonight how amazing she looks.”

At the end of the night, there was a surprise curtain call performance by Cher. She came out on stage and sang a bit of her mega-hit “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

Three dozen of Cher’s songs are threaded through this musical. What a life, what a career. Now, it’s on the Great White Way for all her adoring fans. When asked why her fans would like the show, she simply answered “If they like me, they’re going to like this show.”